El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday.

Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of elimination. The team played a scoreless draw against Poland to begin the tournament and followed that up with a 2-0 loss to Lionel Messi and Argentina on Saturday.

Next up for Mexico is a critical contest against Saudi Arabia. Despite entering the World Cup with the lowest FIFA ranking in the group, Saudi Arabia is in the mix to advance thanks to a shocking upset over Argentina.

Will Mexico turn things around, or will Saudi Arabia pull off another surprising result? Here is everything to know for the crucial Group C match.

When is Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Mexico and Saudi Arabia will square off on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

What time is Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The match will begin at 2 p.m. ET (10 p.m. local time) at Lusail Stadium in Lusail.

How to watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

World Cup Group C table

Mexico and Saudi Arabia are the bottom two teams in Group C entering Wednesday:

Poland: 4 points (1-1-0), +2 goal differential

4 points (1-1-0), +2 goal differential Argentina: 3 points (1-0-1), +1 goal differential

3 points (1-0-1), +1 goal differential Saudi Arabia: 3 points (1-0-1), -1 goal differential

3 points (1-0-1), -1 goal differential Mexico: 1 point (0-1-1), -2 goal differential

How can Mexico advance to the knockout stage?

Mexico needs a win over Saudi Arabia to have any chance of reaching the round of 16, but a win alone is not enough to guarantee advancement out of the group stage.

If Mexico and Poland win their final Group C matches, they will each move on. If Mexico beats Saudi Arabia and the Poland-Argentina match ends in a draw, goal differential will be the first tiebreaker criteria between Mexico and Argentina. If Mexico beats Saudi Arabia and Argentina beats Poland, goal differential will be the first tiebreaker criteria between Mexico and Poland.

A tie or loss against Saudi Arabia would equal elimination for Mexico regardless of the Poland-Argentina result.

How can Saudi Arabia advance to the knockout stage?

Saudi Arabia would be guaranteed a spot in the round of 16 with a win over Mexico and guaranteed elimination with a loss to Mexico.

A Saudi Arabia-Mexico draw coupled with a Poland win over Argentina would see Saudi Arabia advance. A Saudi Arabia-Mexico draw coupled with a Poland-Argentina draw would see Saudi Arabia eliminated. A Saudi Arabia-Mexico draw coupled with an Argentina win over Poland would put Saudi Arabia and Poland in a tie for the second spot in the group with goal differential as the first tiebreaker.