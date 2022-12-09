Argentina

‘He Needs to Keep His Mouth Shut': Argentina Goalkeeper on Netherlands Manager

Emiliano Martinez made the comment on Louis van Gaal after Argentina's decisive penalty shootout win on Friday

By Sanjesh Singh

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Tensions flared on and off the pitch between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Not only did Friday's second quarterfinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup have the first bench-clearing scuffle of the tournament, but shots were fired during post-game interviews as well.

Following Argentina's 4-3 penalty shootout win over the Netherlands after the game was tied 2-2 through 120 minutes, one side got the last laugh after plenty of words were exchanged during the matchup.

In this case it was Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who said Dutch national team manager Louis van Gaal "needs to keep his mouth shut" in an exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Answering a question about his thinking going into the shootout, Martinez responded by saying, "I heard van Gaal saying we [Netherlands] got an advantage in penalties, if we go to penalties we win. I think he needs to keep his mouth shut."

Despite not making a save in a game where the Oranje scored on both of their two shots on target, Martinez stepped up when it mattered most by saving Virgil van Dijk's opening penalty attempt and Steven Berghuis' follow-up try.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

FIFA 7 hours ago

What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 10

soccer 8 hours ago

Sports World Mourns Death of Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl

That gave Argentina the cushion it needed to see the shootout through, with Enzo Fernandez's lone miss going wide of the left post.

Argentina will now play Croatia on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT. Both teams are the runner-ups from the previous two World Cups, but only one will get a chance at going to the final for vengeance. Martinez will need to step up yet again with Dominik Livakovic being a stalwart for the Vatreni in goal.

This article tagged under:

ArgentinaNetherlands
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us