Lauren James' strike propels England past Denmark at Women's World Cup

England is on the verge of the knockout stage at the Women’s World Cup after defeating Europe rival Denmark 1-0 on Friday.

Lauren James gave the Lionesses their lone goal in the sixth minute of the match, ripping a shot from outside the box past Danish goalkeeper Lene Christensen.

The tally marked her first ever goal at the Women’s World Cup.

Reece James, the goalscorer’s brother and fellow Chelsea player, gave her a shoutout following the strike.

Reece James up early to watch Lauren James score at the World Cup 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/bTlgOG1VdL — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) July 28, 2023

England held on for its second straight 1-0 win with Mary Earps stopping both of Denmark’s shots on target.

The Lionesses did suffer a potentially crucial injury in the contest. Midfielder Keira Walsh, who plays for Barcelona after moving from Manchester City for a record fee, was stretchered off the pitch in the 35th minute due to a right leg injury.

England leads Group D with six points. The team can clinch a spot in the Round of 16 as early as Friday if Haiti draws or beats China.