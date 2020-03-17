Jason Witten

Witten, Raiders Agree to 1-Year Contract: Reports

By Chris Blake

Jason Witten will play an NFL snap in a uniform other than that of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, according to multiple reports.

The former Dallas Cowboys tight end reached an agreement Tuesday on one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders that could pay him up to $4.75 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Witten came out of retirement to play for the Cowboys in 2019, and played in all 16 games, catching 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

He spent the 2018 season as an analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football after a 17-year run with the Cowboys.

The head coach of the Raiders is Jon Gruden, who spent nearly a decade in the Monday Night Football booth before leaving to coach again.

Witten has played 18 NFL seasons, all with the Cowboys, and made 11 Pro Bowls.

