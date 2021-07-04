fc dallas

Whitecaps' Own Goal Lifts FC Dallas to 2-2 Tie

The Vancouver Whitecaps' Ranko Veselinovic scored an own goal in the 94th minute to give FC Dallas a 2-2 draw Sunday night.

Veselinovic and teammate Andy Rose collided as they went up in the air to clear Paxton Pomykal's diagonal cross and, Veselinovic, affected by the contact, inadvertently knocked it past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

After the tying goal, Crepeau made a pair of saves to help the Whitecaps (2-6-3) prevent a late winner by FC Dallas (2-4-5).

Jesus Ferreira whipped in a well-placed cross and Ricardo Pepi headed it home from close range to open the scoring for Dallas in the 22nd minute. It was Pepi's fifth goal of the season.

In the 30th minute, Dallas defender Bressan misplayed Cristian Dajome's cross and Lucas Cavallini twisted goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer with a pair of cutbacks to tie it at 1 for the Whitecaps.

Andy Rose finished Deiber Caicedo's cross to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time.

