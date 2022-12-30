What Are the Worst Dives in Soccer History?

It’s the equivalent of flopping in basketball – diving in soccer.

As the sport has progressed, diving has often become more routine. When a player is in prime position to either score or make a key play, it’s not surprising if they’ll fall to the ground clumsily in hopes of being awarded a foul.

Nowadays, referees have made it a priority to ensure players are punished if they dive or make an attempt to in simulation.

For example, Gareth Bale collected six yellow cards for diving in a six-year span during his time in the English Premier League, which was double the next player.

Neymar became the latest example in Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 game on Dec. 28, when he dove in the penalty box and got his second yellow of the game, prompting the referee to send him off with a red card.

It wouldn’t be the first time Neymar dove, though. Let’s take a look back at some of the worst dives in soccer history:

Neymar’s long roll, 2018 FIFA World Cup

In a group match against Serbia in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Neymar broke the internet with one of the worst dives in recent memory.

Collecting a ball hovering near the left touchline, Neymar tried to speed down the flank, but no doubt got fouled by a sliding Serbian defender. However, he rolled not once, not twice, not even thrice after the foul – he just kept going, making our eyes roll in the process.

Unsurprisingly, the total time he spent on the ground became the latest challenge fans tried to replicate.

Neymar spent close to 14 minutes on the ground during Russia 2018. Now, a new challenge has hit the internet. Football fans dive and roll dramatically to troll the Brazilian. #NeymarChallenge pic.twitter.com/942qICRGHU — TRT World (@trtworld) July 14, 2018

Arjen Robben, 2014 FIFA World Cup

“No era penal.”

Three simple words that will make Mexico fans shudder.

In the round of 16 of the 2014 World Cup between the Netherlands and Mexico, Dutch right winger Arjen Robben, known for his diving antics, threw himself to the floor deep into stoppage time after defender Rafa Marquez stuck his leg out.

VAR did not exist at the time, so the penalty stood. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar converted the spot kick that eliminated El Tri.

Jozy Altidore, 2010 FIFA World Cup

During the 2010 round of 16, the United States met Ghana in a thriller that went to extra time. It was also Jozy Altidore’s primary introduction to the U.S. as one of the country’s high-profile youngsters, though this tournament rubbed fans the wrong way.

During stoppage time of regulation, Altidore was racing with the ball down the left flank when Andre Ayew seemingly tripped him from behind, getting a yellow card in the process and disqualification from the quarterfinal should Ghana go on to win it.

However, the replay showed that Ayew never made contact with Altidore. The American striker purposefully faceplanted. In the end, the move backfired as the Black Stars won in extra time.

David Luiz, 2013 English Premier League

In a 2013 English Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United, Blues center back David Luiz made quite the meme while protecting his side’s lead.

Up 1-0 in the 89th minute, the Brazilian center back got clipped to the ground, held his ankle as if he was injured with his face into the ground, then peeked up with a smile before getting back on his feet.

Rafael, the United player who fouled Luiz, got sent off after the play.

Luiz said after the game that he was laughing at United fans for calling him Sideshow Bob, the character from “The Simpsons.”

Meanwhile, Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson called out Luiz for acting like “a dying swan.” Luiz, with Chelsea maintaining its lead, got the last laugh from the game – literally.

Ángel Di María, multiple

You know it’s bad when there’s a three-minute-long video about a players’ dives. Argentine winger Ángel Di María is one of the prime examples.

The above clip all stemmed from his time with Real Madrid in La Liga, so there’s undoubtedly several others from his tenures with Manchester United, Juventus, PSG and more.

He wouldn’t be the only player to have a diving catalog focused on him. Other big names have such reputations, too, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and the aforementioned Robben and Neymar.

It’s why the penalty Di María won in the France-Argentina 2022 World Cup Final may not have been rewarded had the referee deemed that no foul occurred.