Tom Brady Shoots Down Comeback Speculation: ‘I'm Certain I'm Not Playing Again'

Tom Brady says he is done playing football, but that doesn't stop people from discussing scenarios in which the legendary quarterback could return to the NFL for a 24th season.

The former New England Patriots quarterback was asked about all of that in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, and he reiterated that his playing career is over.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again," Brady said. "So I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that, cause I've already told people that lots of times. I'm looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year. I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders, and we're in the process of that. The other things I'm a part of professionally, and in my personal life just spending as much time with my kids as I can, and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on. That's a very important job and I take them all pretty seriously."

No matter what Brady says, some people will refuse to believe that he won't play again. And, in fairness to those people, Brady did unretire in 2022 just a few months after announcing he was done.

But this time does feel different.

Brady also has plenty of business ventures going. He is in the process of becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He recently acquired an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, too. His much-anticipated broadcasting debut with FOX Sports is on the horizon as well. And, as he mentioned, being retired from pro football affords him more time to spend with his three kids.

Even if his playing career is done, Brady is expected to be back at Gillette Stadium in September when the Patriots plan to honor him before their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.