The Latest: SMU Women's Basketball Ends Season

The SMU women's basketball team has decided not to play the remainder of its 2020-21 season, with players opting out because of health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The school said in a statement that while the players agreed that all possible steps and precautions had been taken to keep them healthy and safe, they decided "that the totality of the circumstances was resulting in an in-season experience that they did not wish to prolong."

Athletic director Rick Hart said it was a difficult decision for the players to make, and that the school supported them.

The women's basketball team was 0-6 overall after losing its first two American Athletic Conference games.

Other SMU programs will continue to compete as scheduled.