Texas Tech pitcher Brady Trombello is out for the season following a nearly two-week stay in a hospital for treatment for a head injury after getting struck by a batted ball during a workout.

The freshman from Ridgefield, Washington, has been transferred to a rehab facility to continue treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, the school said Friday.

The incident happened Feb. 26, and Trombello was immediately sent to a hospital, where he had surgery. Texas Tech officials arranged for Trombello's parents to travel from Washington state to be with their son.

“While his recovery continues, Brady has remained positive and is actively walking and talking with his friends and family,” the school said.

The right-hander made his collegiate debut — and only appearance so far — against Texas-Arlington on Feb. 20. Trombello pitched four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out four.