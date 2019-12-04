Texas Rangers Unveil New Jerseys for 2020 Season Published at 3:26 pm on December 4, 2019 Published at 3:26 pm on December 4, 2019 The Texas Rangers unveiled new uniforms for the 2020 season and a new secondary logo on Wednesday. 11 photos 1/11 NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveil new jerseys, Dec. 4, 2019, for the upcoming 2020 season. 2/11 NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers will unveil their new uniforms, Dec. 4, 2019. 3/11 NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers will unveil their new uniforms, Dec. 4, 2019. 4/11 NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveil new jerseys, Dec. 4, 2019, for the upcoming 2020 season. 5/11 NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveil new jerseys, Dec. 4, 2019, for the upcoming 2020 season. 6/11 NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveil new jerseys, Dec. 4, 2019, for the upcoming 2020 season. The primary home jersey is a white jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “Rangers” in blue script lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in blue with red outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Can be worn with all blue cap with white block “T” and red outline and blue belts/socks OR all red cap with white block “T” and blue outline and red belts/socks. 7/11 NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveil new jerseys, Dec. 4, 2019, for the upcoming 2020 season. The alternate home jersey (to be worn on Friday games) is a red jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “TEXAS” in white block lettering with blue outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with blue outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Red cap with “TX” in white block lettering and blue outline and blue bill and button. Red belts and socks (“TX” logo). 8/11 NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveil new jerseys, Dec. 4, 2019, for the upcoming 2020 season. The alternate home jersey (to be worn on Friday games) is a red jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “TEXAS” in white block lettering with blue outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with blue outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Red cap with “TX” in white block lettering and blue outline and blue bill and button. Red belts and socks (“TX” logo). 9/11 NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveil new jerseys, Dec. 4, 2019, for the upcoming 2020 season. The alternate home jersey (to be worn on Sunday games) is a powder blue jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “Rangers” in white script lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with red outline on back of jersey. Powder blue pants with blue, white, and red piping. Powder blue cap with “T” in white block lettering and red outline and blue bill and button. Blue belts and socks. 10/11 NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveil new jerseys, Dec. 4, 2019, for the upcoming 2020 season. The alternate home jersey (to be worn on Sunday games) is a powder blue jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “Rangers” in white script lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with red outline on back of jersey. Powder blue pants with blue, white, and red piping. Powder blue cap with “T” in white block lettering and red outline and blue bill and button. Blue belts and socks. 11/11 NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveil new jerseys, Dec. 4, 2019, for the upcoming 2020 season. 0 More Photo Galleries General Motors New Chevy Tahoe and Suburban New gallery for article id 2271506 Holiday Photos and Merry Meltdowns 2019 Grand Prairie K9 Officer Bullet