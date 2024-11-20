As the Texas Rangers gear up for the start of the 2025 season, the ballclub released the game times for next season this week. Single-game tickets go on sale on Dec. 6.

The full schedule, including game times and tickets to all home games except Opening Day, can be found on the team's website.

The season-opening four-game homestand against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field starts with Opening Day on March 27 at 3:05 p.m. Tickets for Opening Day may be available at a later date or with a season ticket package.

Tickets can be purchased for presale on Dec. 5 for Ranger Insider members, with single-game tickets as low as $17.

The Rangers will play 26 home games against division opponents and 31 intraleague games, 24 of which will be played at Globe Life Field against Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals.

IMPORTANT DATES

April 15-20: The first multi-series homestand of 2025 features an all-Los Angeles lineup, with the Angels followed by the 2024 World Series Champion Dodgers.

May 16-18 & Set. 5-7: The Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field in the Catch the Silver Boot Series, presented by Texas Lottery.

Aug. 4-6: The American League Champion New York Yankees visit the Rangers.

PLANNING GAME DAY

The Outfield Mezzanine offers a greater chance of catching a home run ball.

Lower-level outfield seating with all-you-can-eat access to snacks and drinks starts at $62. The menu offers burgers, hot dogs, a nacho bar, chicken sandwiches, peanuts, popcorn, and sodas.

The Comerica Backyard is a 4,000-square-foot space inspired by Texas patio life on the suite concourse in center field and is most conveniently accessed through the outfield pavilion.

Family Fun Tuesdays, presented by Coca-Cola, offers discounts on select Tuesday games' ticket pricing, parking, food and drink. Plus, meet Rangers players at pre-game autograph sessions presented by Golden Chick.

Full season, half-season and 20-game plans with Opening Day options are available now at rangers.com.