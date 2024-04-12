Texas has produced many talented golfers over the years and several have gone on to win a coveted Green Jacket.

Since The Masters started in 1934, 10 Texans have taken home the trophy a total of 15 times.

The first to win was Byron Nelson, who now has a tournament played in his namesake. The list now includes Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler who are both playing in this year's Tournament.

Texans who have won The Master:

1937, Byron Nelson

1939, Ralph Guldahl

1940, Jimmy Demaret

1942, Byron Nelson

1947, Jimmy Demaret

1950, Jimmy Demaret

1951, Ben Hogan

1953, Ben Hogan

1956, Jack Burke Jr.

1971, Charles Coody

1984, Ben Crenshaw

1993, Ben Crenshaw

2015, Jordan Spieth

2018, Patrick Reed

2022, Scottie Scheffler

Over the years the players have made their mark in August in more ways than one. Two of the three bridges on the course are named after Texans. Both Ben Hogan and Nelson are honored with bridges, and Ralph Guldahl is recognized on Neson's plaque.

Another tradition Texans have left their mark on is the Champions Dinner. The tradition was started by Fort Worth native Hogan who started the dinner in 1952. As the defending champion, he hosted and picked up the tab.

Hogan proposed the Master Club be an annual affair that only included Tournament winners and the Augusta National President and Chairman.

With the 2024 tournament underway, Texas could snag that 16th win.

Keep up with the latest Masters news and standings here.