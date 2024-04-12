masters tournament

A ‘tee-rrific' record: Texans hold the most Masters wins

Everything is bigger and better in Texas including the golfers

By Lucy Ladis

Getty Images

Texas has produced many talented golfers over the years and several have gone on to win a coveted Green Jacket.

Since The Masters started in 1934, 10 Texans have taken home the trophy a total of 15 times.

The first to win was Byron Nelson, who now has a tournament played in his namesake. The list now includes Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler who are both playing in this year's Tournament.

Texans who have won The Master:

  • 1937, Byron Nelson
  • 1939, Ralph Guldahl
  • 1940, Jimmy Demaret
  • 1942, Byron Nelson
  • 1947, Jimmy Demaret
  • 1950, Jimmy Demaret
  • 1951, Ben Hogan
  • 1953, Ben Hogan
  • 1956, Jack Burke Jr.
  • 1971, Charles Coody
  • 1984, Ben Crenshaw
  • 1993, Ben Crenshaw
  • 2015, Jordan Spieth
  • 2018, Patrick Reed
  • 2022, Scottie Scheffler

Over the years the players have made their mark in August in more ways than one. Two of the three bridges on the course are named after Texans. Both Ben Hogan and Nelson are honored with bridges, and Ralph Guldahl is recognized on Neson's plaque.

Another tradition Texans have left their mark on is the Champions Dinner. The tradition was started by Fort Worth native Hogan who started the dinner in 1952. As the defending champion, he hosted and picked up the tab.

Hogan proposed the Master Club be an annual affair that only included Tournament winners and the Augusta National President and Chairman.

With the 2024 tournament underway, Texas could snag that 16th win.

Keep up with the latest Masters news and standings here.

