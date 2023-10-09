Team Texas wins 2023 PGA Jr. League Championship at PGA of America

The eight-member team that calls Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch home has earned the right to call themselves national champions after winning the 2023 PGA Jr. League Championship in Frisco.

“It’s our Super Bowl,” Team Texas Coach and Brookhaven Country Club Lead Teaching Professional Joey Anders said. “It’s as good as it gets for us. We’re extremely happy. I couldn’t be prouder of this team.”

What a WEEK! We had the best time in Frisco hosting the top 12 teams in the country. Here are the Choice Shots from the week Driven by @NationalPro. pic.twitter.com/u6f0AHJbcY — PGA Jr. League (@PGAJrLeague) October 9, 2023

It was an uphill battle in the final against number four-seed Utah, as number two-seed Team Texas had to rally from behind to claim the title in their last two matches.

The final was an impressive one for everyone who watched.

“You know, I'm just so proud of the boys,” Coach Tele Wightman, PGA Director of Golf at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club said. “They competed all week and it was a great win against Florida today. They made the shots when they had to, we knew Texas would be tough and it was tight all the way, you know. They just made one more putt than we did. So, hats off to Texas. I'm proud of our kids.”

The hometown kids got to do it in front of a hometown crowd considering this is the first time the tournament has been held in Texas.

