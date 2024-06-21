Southwestern Athletic Conference commissioner Charles McClelland has received a contract extension through the 2032 academic year.

The SWAC’s council of presidents and chancellors announced the extension Friday.

“Over the course of the past five years, the Southwestern Athletic Conference has made significant strides towards becoming one of the most widely recognized and visible athletic conferences in the country,” said SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors Chairman Quinton T. Ross Jr., Ed.D.

“The visionary and dynamic leadership of Commissioner McClelland has helped propel our conference to prominence on a national stage while also increasing the availability of financial resources that have positively impacted the overall student-athlete experience. We are undoubtedly excited about the continued upward trajectory of our league under his leadership.”

McClelland was named the SWAC’s sixth commissioner during the summer of 2018. SWAC officials credited McClellan for helping the league increase its visibility by broadcasting conference football and basketball games on the ESPN and HBCUGO platforms.

McClelland also recently completed a five-year appointment as a NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee member. He chaired the committee during the 2023-24 season, becoming the first person representing an HBCU league or institution to hold that title.

Member schools in the SWAC are Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Alcorn State University, Univ. of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Grambling State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Prairie View A&M University, Southern University & A&M College, and Texas Southern University.