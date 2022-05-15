Steph Curry

Steph Curry to Graduate From Davidson College During NBA Playoff Run

On Sunday, Steph Curry added a big life accomplishment to his resume by officially becoming a college graduate.

By Tom Dierberger

Getty Images

​The accolades go on and on for Warriors superstar Steph Curry. He's the NBA’s greatest 3-point shooter of all time and is also a three-time champion, two-time league MVP and eight-time All-Star.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old guard added a big life accomplishment to his resume by officially becoming a college graduate.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Curry played three seasons for Davidson College from 2006-09 and put himself and the Wildcats on the map while leading the team to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

As a junior in 2009, Curry halted his college coursework to prepare for the NBA draft and was a semester short of a degree. This spring, Curry reenrolled and completed his final coursework. He'll receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology.

In the midst of an NBA playoff run, Curry won’t be attending Davidson’s commencement ceremony Sunday.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

tennis 3 hours ago

Swiatek Defends Italian Open Title With 28th Straight Win

Texas Rangers 14 hours ago

Red Sox Get 1st Series Victory in Month, Win 11-3 Over Texas Rangers

Davidson insisted it wouldn't retire Curry's No. 30 Wildcats jersey until he earned his degree from the school. Now that the final box is checked, Warriors fans can expect No. 30 to be raised in John M. Belk Arena rafters sooner rather than later.

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryGolden State Warriors
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us