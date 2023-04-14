Dallas Stars to Play Minnesota Wild in Playoffs After Avalanche's Friday Night Win

The Dallas Stars will play the Minnesota Wild Monday in the first round of the NHL playoffs after the Colorado Avalanche's Friday night win.

The Avalanche win their third straight Central Division title and the Stars are ranked second with the Avs win Friday night.

The Dallas Stars tweeted out Friday night the upcoming first-round schedule.

The schedule is set! 🗓️



The First Round of our quest for The #StanleyCup begins Monday in our barn 👏#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/m2QFJn0Q9J — x - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 15, 2023

Prior to every Stars home game during the postseason, fans are invited to attend Party on PNC Plaza. The event will begin two hours prior to puck drop for each home game on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center. The Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature games, sponsor activations and promotional items from the Dallas Stars Street Squad.

As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.

The local broadcast schedule will be released at a later date. The games can also be heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.