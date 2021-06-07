Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars Sign Forward Yevgeni Oksentyuk to 3-Year Entry-Level Deal

Yevgeni Oksentyuk
The Dallas Stars say they've signed forward Yevgeni Oksentyuk to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The team said in a statement Monday that Oksentyuk, 20, registered six points (3-3=6) in 31 games with Yunost Minsk of the Belarusian Extraliga in 2020-21. The forward also scored four goals and posted five points (4-1=5) in 13 postseason games, helping Yunost Minsk win the Belarusian Extraliga championship. Oksentyuk has skated in 82 career games in the Belarusian Extraliga, recording 24 points (9-15=24).

In 2019-20, he skated with current Stars forward Ty Dellandrea with Flint of the OHL. Oksentyuk led Flint with 78 points (33-45=78) in 58 games and ranked third on the team with a +13 plus/minus rating. He has also represented Belarus on the international stage four times, most recently at the 2020 IIHF World U20 Championship Division I where he posted seven points (1-6=7) in five games.

The 5-foot-8, 163-pound native of Brest, Belarus was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (162nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

