Dallas Stars Jason Robertson: One of the biggest stars in the NHL has one of the biggest hearts

One of the biggest stars of the National Hockey League also has one of the biggest hearts.

Jason Robertson – a left winger for the Dallas Stars – just wrapped up his second Christmas toy drive supporting children in need.

But on the ice, he’s also becoming a major role model in the world of hockey.

NBC 5’s Alanna Quillen sat down with the athlete known as ‘Robo’ in an exclusive interview with NBC 5.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

It’s rare to get this kind of access to a Dallas star in the middle of a season, let alone someone who is breaking records and barriers in the NHL.

But this time it’s for something special and meaningful for kids at Children’s Health who need a little extra light this Christmas.

“We’re just spreading Christmas cheer,” said Robo, while personally dropping off toys to children last Thursday.

His 2nd annual Robo’s Holiday Toy Drive collected hundreds of toys for children who are spending the holidays in the hospital.

“A lot more people were able to contribute more than double the amount of toys that we had last year,” said Robo.

For about two weeks, Robo put a call out to the hockey community and North Texans to drop off toys at home games and Children’s Health StarsCenter locations.

“It's clear that Jason has a real appreciation for what a children's hospital can mean to a child and to a family, particularly if they're dealing with an illness or injury that has caused them to wind up in the hospital during the holidays,” said Brent Christopher, president of the Children’s Medical Center Foundation. “It means the world to them and to their families when they see people from the community stepping up to stand alongside them and to let them know that the community cares about them, especially during the holiday season.”

But beyond Robo’s efforts in the community and on the ice, he also wants to inspire future athletes.

“It's definitely very inspiring for me to be able to be a role model,” he said.

Especially as an Asian American, in a sport that often doesn’t include big shots that look like him.

“So it's obviously touching a big community that I didn't think I could and getting drafted was a big moment towards that,” Robo said.

Robo is Filipino American. His mother and her family is from the tropical city of Manila, Philippines, and his father is a hockey fan from Michigan.

“You know, my grandmother and my mom's side family – they had no idea what hockey was and obviously neither did my mom until like 20 years ago,” Robo reflected.

As his career grows, he’s also noticed more Filipinos flocking to the rinks to see him play. Filipino heritage nights have been held on the days he has played games in some cities.

And on social media, there’s lots of buzz over Robo’s success on the ice.

“I think what I've come to learn over the past couple of years is that the Filipinos are very proud people and they're very proud to see one of their people succeed – especially as an athlete. So it's definitely very exciting,” he said.

Last season, the 24-year old became the first player in Dallas Stars history to record 100 points in a single season, breaking the previous single-season record of 93 points set by Hockey of Hall of Famer Mike Modano.

But Robo not letting any of that get to his head. He says he’s just focused on being the best player and best person that he can be.

“I think that over the years, I've developed the characteristics you need to be a role model. I still think there's some ways to keep going. But it's definitely very humbling,” he said.

The Stars host the Vancounver Canucks Thursday night at the American Airlines Center. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Click here for the Stars’ full schedule.