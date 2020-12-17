SMU's Shane Buechele Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist

For the second consecutive season, SMU quarterback Shane Buechele has been selected as a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which honors the top Division I offensive player with ties to the state of Texas.

Buechele, a Lamar High School graduate from Arlington, was one of five finalists for the award in 2019.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

The winner will be announced at a virtual award banquet in Tyler, Texas in late January 2021.

The Fan Vote opened to the public Thursday online and will continue through Monday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. To see other semifinalists and vote, click here.