The SMU Mustangs' unbelievable football season came with a bright spotlight on the spirit squad.

Up before dawn in the final week of fall semester finals, the SMU cheer and pom teams held their last practice before traveling to Penn State in preparation for the Ponies' first playoff appearance.

“It’s crazy,” said freshman pom squad member Lilly Rose Gatlyn. “We’re going to the College Football Playoffs. It’s insane.”

The Mustangs' arrival to the Atlantic Coast Conference this year brought fresh energy to the squad. The cheer and pom teams have helped fuel a noticeable change in the atmosphere before every kick-off at SMU's Ford Stadium.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s reason to be in your seats early and know that these are our students,” said Carrie Teller, director of SMU Spirit Groups.

Currently pursuing her doctorate in divinity at SMU’s Perkins School of Theology, this is Teller’s first year directing the team.

The former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and minister at Highland Park United Methodist has used her faith and background in dance to foster a winning change in culture.

“I wish I could be a freshman again so I could have four more years of this, 'cause I don’t think I’m ready to be done,” said senior cheerleader Kayli Johnson.

“What I really find has elevated our program the most is the building of these students from the inside out,” Teller said. “It’s really all come together beautifully, including this post-season success.”

The squad will travel to Penn State this weekend to cheer on the Mustangs for their biggest test yet. More than 100,000 fans are expected to pack a frigid and potentially snow-covered Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley.

“It’s going to be a totally different environment than what we’re used to, and I’m so excited to see our football players rise to the occasion,” Gatlyn said.

"Everyone's so excited, and no matter what happens, we're so proud of our football team for making it this far," Johnson said.

Teller’s prayer for her squad and Mustang faithful -- live in the moment.

“Always just prayers that we stay in the moment,” Teller said. “This is the moment in time that we worked for and will continue to bless us going forward.”