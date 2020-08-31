SMU Football Player Accused of Rape in Federal Court Lawsuit That Alleges Insufficient Title IX Investigation

Southern Methodist University is being sued in federal court for conducting an insufficient Title IX investigation after a rape allegation was reported against a current SMU football player.

Neither the victim nor the alleged assailant are named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit only identifies the alleged assailant as an offensive lineman who is 6-foot-4, 335 pounds and currently a member of the team. The victim is a cisgendered female. The rape allegedly occurred Aug. 24, 2019.

“The University does not discuss pending litigation,” an SMU spokesperson said when asked for comment on the allegations presented in the lawsuit. “Any responses will be filed with the court.”

