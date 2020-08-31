Dallasnews.com

SMU Football Player Accused of Rape in Federal Court Lawsuit That Alleges Insufficient Title IX Investigation

The alleged rape by an SMU football player occurred Aug. 24, 2019. The player remains with the program.

By Sam Blum | The Dallas Morning News

A general view of play between the East Carolina Pirates and the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Southern Methodist University is being sued in federal court for conducting an insufficient Title IX investigation after a rape allegation was reported against a current SMU football player.

Neither the victim nor the alleged assailant are named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit only identifies the alleged assailant as an offensive lineman who is 6-foot-4, 335 pounds and currently a member of the team. The victim is a cisgendered female. The rape allegedly occurred Aug. 24, 2019.

“The University does not discuss pending litigation,” an SMU spokesperson said when asked for comment on the allegations presented in the lawsuit. “Any responses will be filed with the court.”

