Rogers throws 3 touchdown passes, runs for another score, and North Texas beats Tulsa 35-28

Chandler Rogers threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead North Texas over Tulsa 35-28 on Saturday.

Rogers was 19 of 31 for 294 yards to help the Mean Green (4-7, 2-5 American Athletic Conference) snap a four-game losing streak while the Golden Hurricane (3-8, 1-6) lost their sixth straight.

Oscar Adaway III rushed for 126 yards with a score and Ayo Adeyi added 121 on 16 carries with the Mean Green finishing with 299 yards rushing and 593 yards total offense. Damon Ward, Landon Sides and Jordan Smart had TD catches.

Kirk Francis was 17-of-34 passing for 251 yards and three scores with an interception for Tulsa. Anthony Watkins ran for 115 yards on 21 carries with a score. Kamdyn Benjamin, Carl Chester and Nick Rempert had touchdown catches. Tulsa finished with 434 yards offense.

Rogers' 59-yard passing connection with Smart snapped a 21-all tie early in the third quarter and three minutes later Adaway broke loose for a career-long 77-yard run and a 35-21 lead.

Francis' 7-yard toss to Benjamin cut the lead to seven with 5:14 remaining but North Texas was able to run out the clock.

The Mean Green plays at home against UAB, and Tulsa plays at East Carolina in season finales next Saturday.