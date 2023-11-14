Texas Rangers World Series trophy to be on display in Dallas this weekend

If you're looking for a chance to take a selfie with the Texas Rangers World Series trophy, it's making a stop in Dallas this weekend.

The 2023 Commissioner's Trophy will be at the George W. Bush Presidential Center on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors to the museum can see the trophy in the museum's Freedom Hall. Visits are free to the public with a timed entry ticket, which can be requested here. Guests may also purchase tickets online or at the door to explore the Bush Museum's permanent and special exhibits.

President George W. Bush, an avid baseball fan, was a co-owner of the club for about five years before selling his stake in the team and running for Texas governor in 1994.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Bush has part of his baseball collection on display in the Boeing Company Exhibition Gallery. Additionally, a commemorative baseball bat signed by 46 of the 62 living members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and items from the annual tee ball games held on the South Lawn of the White House while Bush was in office as president may be viewed.

Visitors can stop by the Bush Museum Store to shop for unique baseball memorabilia, including a leather baseball with the 43rd presidential seal and a Warstic baseball bat with President Bush's signature. A complete list of the Bush Museum Store's baseball items for purchase can be found here.