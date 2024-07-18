The season opener for the 2025 Texas Rangers will be the earliest in franchise history.

Major League Baseball released the 2025 season schedule on Thursday, announcing that Opening Day for the Texas Rangers will host the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, March 27.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

The team said March 27 is the earliest date it has played a regular-season game. They opened the year twice on March 28, in 2019 and 2024.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"The 2025 season will be the 32nd time in 54 seasons that the Rangers have opened at home, the third straight and the eighth occasion in the last 10 years," the team said. "It will mark the fourth time the Rangers have played the Red Sox on Opening Day, winning in 1996 and 2011 and losing in 2006 with all three games played at The Ballpark in Arlington/Rangers Ballpark in Arlington"

After hosting Boston, the Rangers hit the road for Ohio, where they'll play the Reds from March 31 to April 2. They'll then return home to face Tampa Bay on April 4-6. The Rangers said the first multi-series homestand of 2025 is an all-Los Angeles set with the Angels on April 15-17 and the Dodgers on April 18-20.

In 2023, Major League Baseball introduced a balanced schedule for all 30 clubs for the first time since interleague play was introduced in 1997. As a result, the Rangers’ 2025 schedule will feature the following:

Division Games: 52 total games (26 at home and 26 on the road) against four A.L. West Division opponents. That will include 13 games each versus the Athletics, Houston, Los Angeles Angels, and Seattle. The Athletics will play their home games in Sacramento for the first time in 2025.

Intraleague Games: 62 total games (31 at home and 31 on the road) against the other ten American League teams. The Rangers will play seven games each against Boston and Kansas City and six games apiece versus Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Minnesota, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay, and Toronto.

Interleague Games: 48 total games (24 games at home and 24 on the road) against the 15 National League teams. Texas will meet Arizona six times in a pair of home and home three-game series and the remaining 14 NL clubs three times each. The Rangers will host a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, and St. Louis Cardinals and play three-game road sets at Chicago, Cincinnati, New York, Pittsburgh, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington.

Texas closes the 2025 regular season with a three-game series in Cleveland, Sept. 26-28.