Seager, Semien finalists for 2023 AL MVP; Bochy finalist for AL Manager of the Year

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien, and manager Bruce Bochy are finalists for end-of-year awards presented by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Semien, a three-time AL MVP finalist, and Seager, the current World Series MVP and a previous NL MVP finalist, join Shohei Ohtani (LAA) as finalists for the 2023 AL MVP Award. Bochy is a finalist for AL Manager of the Year. The Manager of the Year award will be revealed on Nov. 14 and the MVP award will be announced on Nov. 16.

All voting was completed before the start of the 2023 postseason.

The Rangers have never had two players finish in the top three in AL MVP voting and no Texas player has been a finalist for one of the three BBWAA awards since Yu Darvish finished second in AL Cy Young voting in 2013. This will be just the fifth time in the last 24 years for a team to have two of the top three finishers in AL MVP voting.

For Bochy, he's been named Manager of the Year before, in 1996 when he was with San Diego. He was a finalist in 2012 and 2014, the years he won the World Series with the Giants.

