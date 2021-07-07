Texas Rangers

Rangers Fan Who Ran Onto Field Charged With Criminal Trespass

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One Rangers fan had a very short-lived run at Globe Life Field.

In the eighth inning of Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Detroit Tigers, a fan briefly ran onto the field and received a lifetime ban from the Rangers.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After Rangers security caught up to the man, Arlington police arrested him and charged him with criminal trespass, the police department said.

Texas Rangers

Rangers 6 hours ago

Gallo's 2 HRs Not Enough As Rangers Fall to Tigers 5-3

Rangers Jul 7

Hicks' 4th Homer in 4 Games Helps Rangers Top Tigers 10-5

On a cell phone video capturing the incident, the man, who the police did not identify, is seen diving into a dugout at the end of his short run around the bases.

This article tagged under:

Texas RangersArlington policeRangers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us