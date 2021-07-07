One Rangers fan had a very short-lived run at Globe Life Field.

In the eighth inning of Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Detroit Tigers, a fan briefly ran onto the field and received a lifetime ban from the Rangers.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After Rangers security caught up to the man, Arlington police arrested him and charged him with criminal trespass, the police department said.

On a cell phone video capturing the incident, the man, who the police did not identify, is seen diving into a dugout at the end of his short run around the bases.