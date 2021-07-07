One Rangers fan had a very short-lived run at Globe Life Field.
In the eighth inning of Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Detroit Tigers, a fan briefly ran onto the field and received a lifetime ban from the Rangers.
After Rangers security caught up to the man, Arlington police arrested him and charged him with criminal trespass, the police department said.
Texas Rangers
On a cell phone video capturing the incident, the man, who the police did not identify, is seen diving into a dugout at the end of his short run around the bases.