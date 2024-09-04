Elvis Andrus officially retires as a Texas Rangers on Friday

Elvis Andrus, the fresh-faced, energetic kid whose arrival helped usher in the Texas Rangers’ AL dynasty more than a decade ago, will officially retire as an active player on Friday as a Ranger. Hey, just because a story makes you feel older doesn’t mean it can’t make you feel a little happier, too.

The Rangers will honor Andrus prior to Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels by having him throw out the first pitch. The timing of the announcement to coincide with the Angels’ visit is not coincidental. The Angels are managed by Ron Washington, Andrus’ first manager with the Rangers who helped guide him through the early stages of being a major leaguer.