Adrián Beltré chooses Rangers logo for his Hall of Fame cap

Adrián Beltré selected a Texas Rangers logo to adorn the ballcap on his plaque in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, the team says.

While Beltré played the longest in Texas, he was also a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox over in his 21-year MLB career.

It was with the Rangers though where Beltré made his only World Series appearance, where he earned three of his four All-Star Game selections and three of his five Gold Glove Awards.

“Looking back, I played more years in Texas than anywhere else and I believe my time with the Rangers represents the peak of my career, individually and from a team standpoint,” Beltré said in a statement.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Beltré will join pitcher Nolan Ryan (class of 1999) and catcher Iván Rodríguez (class of 2017) in having a “T” for Texas Rangers on their Hall of Fame plaques in Cooperstown, New York.

The Rangers are honored to be represented by Beltré on his Hall of Fame plaque and to have watched him for the last eight seasons of his professional career, said Rangers’ Managing Partner & Majority Owner, Ray Davis.

“His passion and dedication were evident each and every day on the field, and his leadership in the clubhouse left an indelible mark on his teammates and coaches,” Davis said.

In their first years on the ballot, Beltré and fellow 2024 electee catcher Joe Mauer become the 59th and 60th players to be chosen by Baseball Writers Association of America members.