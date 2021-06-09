Rangers Put Pitcher Ian Kennedy on Injured List, Select Spencer Patton

The Texas Rangers on Wednesday announced right-handed pitcher Ian Kennedy has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild left hamstring strain.

Kennedy's placement on the injured list is retroactive to June 6, which makes him eligible to return to the active roster on June 16. He last pitched Friday when the Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Rangers have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Spencer Patton from Triple-A Round Rock to fill Kennedy's spot.

Patton will be available for Wednesday's game against San Francisco, the Rangers said.

Patton has spent the last four seasons with the Yokohama BayStars in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, and has made nine relief appearances with the Rangers this spring as a non-roster invitee. He has also been on the Rangers taxi squad this year.

The Rangers are at the 40-man limit on the roster, and have seven players on the 60-day injured list.