Purdue fires offensive coordinator Harrell, tabs analyst Simmons to call plays

Coach Ryan Walters hired Graham Harrell to put his stamp on Purdue's trademark offense.

He lasted just 16 games as offensive coordinator.

Less than 24 hours after announcing Harrell had been fired, Walters told reporters at his weekly news conference that Jason Simmons will take over the play-calling duties for the rest of this season at the Cradle of Quarterbacks.

“Obviously, not an easy conversation,” Walters said, describing the decision with Harrell. “But this is a business. It has nothing to do with anything personal. I think Graham's a great coach, just, you know, for whatever reason, it wasn't working here.”

The move came one day after the Boilermakers (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) lost their third straight game since routing FCS opponent Indiana State in the season opener.

Since then, little has gone right for Purdue. Over the past three games, Purdue has endured two first-half shutouts, been outscored 83-17 in the first three quarters and seen quarterback Hudson Card throw the same number of TD passes as Pick 6's (three).

And while the defense has dealt with other obstacles — allowing 362 yards rushing in a 66-7 blowout to then No. 18 Notre Dame, the worst loss in school history — it's the offense that seems to be stuck.

“I believe we have a better team than we've been showing the last three weeks and there's a lot of football still to be played,” Walters said. “I feel like if I didn't do anything right now, it would be kind of like waving a white flag on the season and nobody in that building is ready to do that. So if a change was going to be made in December, I just didn't think it would be fair for everyone involved.”

Simmons certainly brings a new element to Purdue's offense.

Purdue hired him this season to be an offensive analyst after he spent last season — his only other college coaching job — as Miami (Ohio) running backs coach.

Around Indiana, Simmons is better known as head coach of Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. He was there from 2018-22 and led the Giants to four consecutive Final Four appearances in the state playoffs.

While Walters is confident Simmons can find some solutions yet this season, Walters declined to commit to making Simmons the play-caller beyond this season.

“We'll get there when we get there. Right now, we're focused on trying to get the best plan — offense, defense, special teams — to go win a ballgame against a team this program hasn't beat in a long time," Walters said, referring to Saturday's game at Wisconsin, winners of 17 straight in the series. “I'll help a little more in that room just to add another set of eyes and some insight.”

Walters chose Harrell as one of his first hires, bringing him in from West Virginia following the 2022 season.

Harrell also has coached at Oklahoma State, Washington State, North Texas and Southern California. He had a record-breaking career as Texas Tech's starting quarterback. Harrell played one season with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders then spent three seasons with the NFL's Green Bay Packers and training camp in 2013 with the New York Jets before pursuing a coaching career.