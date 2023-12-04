How to watch the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony

College football's most exclusive club is about to add a new member.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy will be awarded at a ceremony in New York City on Saturday night. And one of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix or Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will head home with the sport's most prestigious honor.

Daniels is the betting favorite to be named college football's most outstanding player after a stellar second season with the Tigers. The senior quarterback tied with Nix for the most passing touchdowns in the nation (40) and ranked third in passing yards (3,812) -- all while boasting a 72.2 completion percentage and throwing just four picks. And Daniels also rushed for 1,134 yards, which were the most of any quarterback, and 10 scores as No. 13 LSU went 9-3.

Penix, meanwhile, made a compelling Heisman case by helping No. 3 Washington become the first Pac-12 team ever to enter bowl season at a perfect 13-0 mark. The senior signal-caller led the nation in passing yards (4,218) and was tied for third in touchdown passes (33) while sporting a 65.9 completion percentage and throwing nine picks.

Nix was the Heisman betting favorite before the Ducks fell to Washington in the thrilling (and likely final) Pac-12 Championship Game. The senior Ducks quarterback led the nation in completion percentage (77.2), was tied with Daniels for the most touchdown passes (40) and ranked second behind Penix in passing yards (4,145). And he was only picked off just three times. Nix and the No. 8 Ducks lost two games, both of which were to Penix and the Huskies.

Finally, Harrison is looking to become just the fifth wide receiver to earn the Heisman Trophy. The junior wideout recorded 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns with the No. 7 Buckeyes. Harrison ranked ninth in the nation in receiving yards and was tied for second in touchdown catches.

So, will Daniels, Penix, Nix or Harrison hear their name called on Saturday? Here's how to watch the ceremony.

When is the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony?

The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 9.

What time does the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony start?

The award ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony on?

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will air on ESPN.

How to stream the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony

It will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

