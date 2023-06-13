Watch: Nikola Jokic tosses Jamal Murray into pool after Nuggets' NBA Finals win

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray soaked it all in after becoming champions.

The Denver Nuggets stars led the franchise to its first NBA title on Monday with a Game 5 win over the Miami Heat.

Following some on-court festivities, Jokic kept the celebration tossing murray into a pool:

Jokic throws Jamal Murray into the pool 😭 pic.twitter.com/h75zpzEgHm — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Jokic and Murray have been teammates since 2016, and they were the two best players on the biggest stage for the Nuggets. Jokic was named Finals MVP after averaging 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game during the series, while Murray also averaged a double-double with 21.4 points and 10.0 assists per game.

While the dive into the pool was a fun moment, the Finals celebration often looked like a chore for Jokic. Among the highlights were an emotionless champagne pop in the locker room and disappointment that he has to stick around in Denver for a championship parade on Thursday instead of going home.

Murray, on the other hand, showed more emotion after completing a long road to the NBA Finals. His first championship came after he missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL.

"Everybody on this floor believed in me. ...believed in me to get back to myself."



It's been a journey for Jamal Murray ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N76LVkgBJ1 — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 13, 2023

With one championship under their belt, Jokic and Murray will have another title – and possibly another dive into the pool – on their minds next season.

The Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship for the first time in franchise history, topping the Miami Heat in five games.