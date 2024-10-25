Live updates: Game 1 of Yankees-Dodgers World Series underway

What to Know The storied franchises are meeting in the World Series for the 12th time in history and first time since 1981.

The star-studded World Series showdown sees superstars Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani making their Fall Classic debuts.

The Game 1 pitching matchup features Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole (1-0, 3.31 ERA) against Dodgers right-hander Jack Flaherty (1-2, 7.04 ERA)

Lights, camera, play ball!

The 2024 World Series pins two of the most storied MLB franchises against one another, as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers kicked things off at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Follow along for live updates as the Yankees and Dodgers battle in Game 1.