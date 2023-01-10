Carlos Correa

MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Twins Finalizing Six-Year, $200M Contract

Correa had previously agreed to deals with the Giants and Mets

By Angelina Martin

Report: Correa, Twins finalizing six-year, $200M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Minnesota Twins appear to be winners of the never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes.

The All-Star shortstop is finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The news comes less than a month after Correa's reported deals with both the Giants and New York Mets fell through due to concerns with his physical.

This story will be updated ...

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Carlos CorreaMLBMinnesota Twins
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us