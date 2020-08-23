Mavericks

Mavs' Porzingis Sits Out Game 4 With Sore Knee; Doncic Plays

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the LA Clippers during Round One, Game One of the NBA Playoffs on Aug. 21, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at AdventHealth Arena.
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks were without forward/center Kristaps Porzingis for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers because he has right knee soreness.

The last-minute scratch occurred after the Mavericks learned that guard Luka Doncic would play Sunday despite a left ankle sprain. It wasn't the same knee that sidelined Porzingis for the 2018-19 season.

Porzingis is averaging 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in the Western Conference first-round series. He is coming off a Game 3 performance in which he had 34 points and 13 rebounds. It's the first time a Dallas player has scored 30 or more points and grabbed 10 or more rebounds since Dirk Nowitzki in the 2011 NBA Finals.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Rangers 42 mins ago

White Homers, Drives in 6 as Mariners Thump Rangers

Stars 18 hours ago

Stars' Top Line Dominant in 5-3 Win Over Avs in Game 1

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis has been dealing with a bruised left heel.

The Clippers lead the series 2-1.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MavericksLuka DoncicKristaps Porzingis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us