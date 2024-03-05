the masters

Masters Tournament launches hosting kit, see what's inside

The major golf championship is bringing the full experience to your doorstep

By Lucy Ladis

A golf ball with The Masters logo on the grass

Take your Masters golf party to the next level with the Taste of the Masters hosting Kit.

The kit delivers Augusta National Golf Club's concessions to your front door, so you can enjoy an authentic Tournament experience.

You can place an order on masters.com and receive the kit by Masters Week.

There are two kits to choose from, The Classics Kit and the Large Hosting Kit.

The Classic Kit costs $99.95 with free shipping and serves a party of 4-6.

In the kit, there is pimento cheese, plain potato chips, moon pies, Masters branded souvenir cups, Masters branded wax paper to wrap the sandwiches, Masters coasters and miscellaneous hosting materials.

The Large Hosting Kit costs $179.95 with free shipping and serves a party of 12-14.

The kit includes egg salad, pimento cheese, pork bar-b-que, plain potato chips, bar-b-que chips, cookies, Georgia pecan caramel popcorn, Masters branded wax paper to wrap the sandwiches, Masters coasters and miscellaneous hosting materials.

No bread or buns are included in the kits.

