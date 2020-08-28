Kristaps Porzingis Out For Remainder Of First-Round Series Against Clippers

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis is out for the remainder of the team's first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Mavericks announced Friday.

The Mavs said Porzingis suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee in Game 1 of the series against the Clippers.

The Dallas Mavericks issued the following statement today regarding Kristaps Porzingis. pic.twitter.com/YFNGgWf8dH — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) August 28, 2020

Porzingis played in games 2 and 3 before missing games 4 and 5 while listed with "knee soreness." His last appearance was a week ago on Aug. 21, when he had 34 points and 13 minutes in 38 minutes.

After losing Game 5 in a 154-111 blowout loss, the Mavericks are down 3-2 in the series and will play Game 6 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.

Before the announcement, head coach Rick Carlisle said Porzingis was "very doubtful" for Game 6.

Porzingis “very doubtful” for Game 6. pic.twitter.com/e3bFm02JHQ — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) August 28, 2020

Porzingis has had a significant injury history, most notably, including his torn ACL that kept him out of the entire 2018-2019 NBA season.