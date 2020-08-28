Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis Out For Remainder Of First-Round Series Against Clippers

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the LA Clippers during Round One, Game One of the NBA Playoffs on Aug. 21, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at AdventHealth Arena.
Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis is out for the remainder of the team's first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Mavericks announced Friday.

The Mavs said Porzingis suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee in Game 1 of the series against the Clippers.

Porzingis played in games 2 and 3 before missing games 4 and 5 while listed with "knee soreness." His last appearance was a week ago on Aug. 21, when he had 34 points and 13 minutes in 38 minutes.

After losing Game 5 in a 154-111 blowout loss, the Mavericks are down 3-2 in the series and will play Game 6 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.

Before the announcement, head coach Rick Carlisle said Porzingis was "very doubtful" for Game 6.

Porzingis has had a significant injury history, most notably, including his torn ACL that kept him out of the entire 2018-2019 NBA season.

