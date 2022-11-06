Justin Fields Scrambles and Dazzles With Longest TD Run of Career

Fields scrambles and dazzles with longest career TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields bobbed and weaved in the pocket, and took off for a 61-yard touchdown run on third down in the early third quarter.

JUSTIN FIELDS GOES 61 YARDS FOR SIX! 🔥



Fields added on a two-point conversion to Trevon Wesco to bring the Bears-Dolphins game to within three points.

The run marked the longest of Fields' career and the longest run and touchdown run by a Bears quarterback in franchise history. Vince Evans (1980) held the previous longest run with 58 yards; Bobby Douglass (1972) held the longest touchdown run with a 57-yarder.

The sophomore quarterback's ability to turn on the jets is impressive. The Dolphins have used a spy to defend him during most of the game, but he continues to expose the defense with his legs.

He has eight rushes for 114 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He's averaging 14.2 yards per rush. Fields also has 96 passing yards and another two touchdowns through the air.

Despite the losses of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn at the beginning of the week, the Bears are hanging with one of the toughest teams in the NFL on Sunday.

Fields is a big reason for that.

