How to Watch Cowboys Vs. Buccaneers Wild Card Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wrapping up the 2023 wild card weekend is a battle of blue bloods featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite posting a 12-5 record – good for seventh-best in the league – Dallas has to travel to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and Buccaneers on Monday.

Tampa Bay (8-9) has the worst record of any playoff team, but was the beneficiary of a weak NFC South that allowed them to claim the division title.

The two teams met in the season opener when the Cowboys routed the Buccaneers 19-3 at Jerry World. That’s all in the past, however, and it’s win or go home from here.

Will the Cowboys take care of business on the road or will Playoff Brady strike again?

Here’s everything to know about Monday’s wild card matchup:

When is the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers wild card game?

The Cowboys and Buccaneers will face off on Monday, Jan. 16.

What time is the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers wild card game?

Kick-off time for Cowboys-Buccaneers is 8:15 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game on?

The Cowboys-Bucs game is slated for “Monday Night Football” and will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will continue their responsibility in the studio, while Lisa Salters will cover sideline reporting.

How to stream Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live online

Live stream: ABC, ESPN+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, ABC, ESPN

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Who is favored in the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game?

The Cowboys are still favored to come out on top, even without home-field advantage, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

Spread: Cowboys -3

Over/under: 45.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -150, Buccaneers +130

What is the weather forecast for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers?

Temperatures on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa are expected to reach a high of 72 degrees Fahrenheit with partly cloudy skies, according to NBC South Florida. Winds will travel southeast at 5-to-10 mph.

