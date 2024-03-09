Here's what's on the 2024 Big 12 Eats menu for Basketball Championships

The Big 12 Conference has brought back its Big 12 Eats menu inspired by the teams and their mascots.

The food options will be available at the concessions during the 2024 Philips 66 Men's & Women's Big 12 Basketball Championships.

Here are the crazy, interesting and delicious creations that fans can enjoy.

Cowtown Loaded Tots

In honor of TCU's hometown, these Cowtown tots are loaded with spicy queso sauce, chopped house smoked brisket, corn and black bean salsa then topped with Horned Frog Purple sour cream.

Baylor Brisket Sliders

What's symbolizes Waco better than Dr. Pepper? The Dr. Pepper glazed brisket sliders with sweet slaw on a brioche bun.

The Masked Rider Burger

Texas Tech's menu item is a burger with Red Raiders BBQ sauce. The burger has an all-beef patty, cheddar, fried onion ring and sweet pickled jalapenos.

Big Bertha Loaded Baked Potato

A loaded baked potato topped with chopped house-smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, green onion, sour cream, butter, BBQ sauce was chosen to represent the University of Texas.

Shasta's Brisket Tacos

Grab a taco with chopped beef brisket taco with corn & black bean salsa, cilantro, and lime in a corn tortilla for the University of Houston.

Cosmo's Churros

New to the conference BYU was honored with a carmel-filled churro. The dessert is completed with a sweet cream drizzle, mini marshmallows, cinnamon sugar and toffee crumble.

Oklahoma Onion Burger

For the University of Oklahoma, an all-beef burger topped with Tabasco fried onions and paired with a side of ranch dipping sauce.

OSU's Orange Power Pizza

This pizza highlights the school's iconic orange with a pizza. The toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, sweet pepper bacon, mozzarella, cheddar and a ranch drizzle.

UCF Citronaut Drink

For those with a sweet tooth grab an orange soda float with vanilla ice cream in honor of UCF.

Cincy Cheese Coney

Being served up for the Bearcats a classic jumbo hot dog with Cincinnati-style chili, onion + cheddar cheese.

ISU Green Chili Pork Walking Taco

Take this one to-go. A bag of Doritos packed with green chili pork, shredded lettuce, sour cream, cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

Big Jay's Loaded Mac and Cheese

This classic dish is turned up with creamy cheese sauce, house-smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions with a dash of Crimson Red pepper flakes.

Powercat PB&J

K-State is going back to the basics with a fried PB&J sandwich.

Mountaineer Pepperoni Roll

Sliced pepperoni and mozzarella rolled up for a better version of that slice of pie.

Big 12 Dog

Last but not least a hot dog with all the fixins. This all-beef hot dog is topped with ketchup, mustard, red cabbage slaw, black sesame seeds, diced white onion, spicy cheese sauce and sautéed orange peppers.

Check out the pictures from the Big 12 Conference X account.