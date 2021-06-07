University of Texas

Hansen's 13 K's Help Texas Beat Fairfield for Regional Title

Pete Hansen had 13 strikeouts, Douglas Hodo III drove in four runs and No. 2 overall seed Texas beat Fairfield 12-2 on Sunday night to win the Austin Regional.

Texas (45-15) outscored its opponents 33-5 in three regional games to advance to the best-of-3 Super Regionals.

Mike Antico walked to lead off the game and then scored after Ivan Melendez, Cam Williams and Hodo drew two-out walks and the Longhorns led the rest of the way.

Hansen (9-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on six hits.

Antico scored when Williams was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and then Hodo hit a bases-clearing triple to right-center to give Texas a 10-0 lead in the top of the third.

Owen Wosleger doubled down the left-field line to drive in Ryan Strollo and then scored Mike Handal reached on a throwing error in the third inning for Fairfield (39-5).

