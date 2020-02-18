Globe Life Field Passes ‘Super Flush’ Test

When Globe Life Field opens next month, everything will be in play. Of course, the new diamond for the baseball players, but also areas fans will frequent like the seats, the concession stands, and yes, the toilets.

Over 300 students from Arlington Independent School District went to the ballpark Tuesday to help the Rangers conduct a very important test -- a test affectionately referred to as "The Super Flush."

"The main thing is we want to make sure that the house pumps come back up so that when the next person stands in line to potentially flush their toilet, that the water is there, there's enough water to take care of whatever was in the toilet," Senior Project Manager Matt Johnson said.

The students who participated are juniors and seniors with an interest in a wide variety of career and technical fields such as construction, engineering and architecture design, just to name a few.

"I was expecting a tour or something," Sam Houston High School student Jamir Almantza said. "I wasn't really expecting flushing toilets."

I asked Cindy Li if this is a moment she'd put on her resume.

"Yes, that I came to the new ballpark to flush toilets and check out the plumbing, but I'll write it to where it sounds nice," the Bowie High School student said.

Globe Life Field has over 1,100 water closets and urinals so "The Super Flush" is super important. There's no rushing this. The Rangers know, come Opening Day, their bathrooms have to be ready to go.

"The last thing we can have is 40,000 people in this building without bathrooms, right?" asked Manhattan Construction Vice President Greg McClurre.

Clearly, no wiping away just how important this day is. To sum things up, when a new ballpark opens, the pressure is on to get things right.