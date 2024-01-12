FC Dallas re-signs goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer

FC Dallas has signed goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer to a new contract for the 2024 season, the club announced Friday. In addition to serving his on-field role as a goalkeeper, Maurer will assist the FC Dallas front office as a player development executive.

“Jimmy has been the consummate professional during his time with FC Dallas,” said FC Dallas Technical Director André Zanotta. “As he takes on the additional responsibilities of assisting us in the front office, this is a great opportunity for him to grow professionally and learn the soccer business from a different perspective.”

Originally joining FC Dallas on a one-week loan in 2017, Maurer has made 71 appearances for Dallas across seven years. In 2023, Maurer featured for FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and played in five MLS regular season matches.

“I am excited to return for another season to play for the FC Dallas family. I am as hungry as ever to do whatever I can to help us succeed on the pitch,” said Maurer. “On that note, I am equally as excited for this additional, new role where I will be able to learn and help the club in a variety of ways off the field. I am looking forward to a great year of hard work and growth.”

The Player Professional Development role allows MLS clubs to designate one player per year in this new position. The player must have responsibilities enabling him to develop skills in different parts of the club’s business, including but not limited to coaching, scouting, front office duties, and diversity liaison.

Maurer played 24 MLS regular season matches during the 2021 season, his most in a single year. Maurer recorded three clean sheets that season. In 2020, Maurer made his MLS Cup Playoffs debut for FC Dallas on Nov. 22 vs. the Portland Timbers and recorded seven saves in his debut. Maurer helped FC Dallas advance to the Western Conference Semifinals by saving a penalty kick to defeat the Portland Timbers. Maurer ended the year with a 0.84 GAA and an 80.6 saves percentage, first among starting goalkeepers. Maurer was part of the title-winning North Texas SC squad which won the inaugural 2019 USL League One title.

Prior to joining FC Dallas, Maurer spent five seasons with North American Soccer League’s New York Cosmos from 2013-17. Maurer helped the Cosmos win the NASL title in 2015 and 2016. Maurer played all four years of collegiate soccer at the University of South Carolina, starting every match for the Gamecocks.

With the addition of Maurer, Dallas now has 32 players under contract for the 2024 season: