FC Dallas kicks off 2024 season with new Texas-sized menu additions

FC Dallas premiered new additions to its Texas-sized menu offering for the 2024 MLS season at a culinary tasting Tuesday at Toyota Stadium.

“Our big-flavor, Texas-sized offerings are so popular with FC Dallas fans, and we’re building on this exciting menu for the 2024 MLS season with even more spicy, delicious and shareable items like The Monster Dog with our house-smoked barbecue and Texas chili,” said Chef Erika Dabney. “We are also extra excited to bring Kicking Wings to the FC Dallas fan experience, with all the seasonings and sauces that everyone craves!”

The Legends Hospitality culinary team at Toyota Stadium presented the new menu additions with FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium Eats showcase following the FC Dallas’ 2024 season-opening press conference.

NEW TOYOTA STADIUM MENU OFFERINGS FOR 2024 FC DALLAS SEASON:

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

FC Dallas The Cheesy Chipotle Bacon Foot-Long

The Cheesy Chipotle Bacon Foot-Long

Grilled footlong beef hot dog topped with warm cheddar queso, smokey chipotle mayo and crispy bacon.

Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas

FC Dallas The Texas Monster Dog

The Texas Monster Dog

Grilled Texas-style footlong beef hot dog topped with house-smoked BBQ brisket, Texas chili, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños and crispy onions.

Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas

FC Dallas Kicking Chicken (left to right) Smokey and Sweet BBQ Sauce, Casa M Lemon Pepper Dry Rub or Buffalo Sauce.

Kicking Chicken

Golden fried chicken wings tossed in a choice of Smokey and Sweet BBQ Sauce, Casa M Lemon Pepper Dry Rub (featuring Casa M Free Range Spice) or Buffalo Sauce.

Location: Burgers & More.

FC Dallas Backyard BBQ Tacos

Backyard BBQ Tacos

House-smoked BBQ pulled-pork tacos topped with tangy cilantro chipotle slaw. Location: Tex-Mex Q

FC Dallas Authentic Chicken Tinga Nachos

Authentic Chicken Tinga Nacho

Braised chicken tinga topped with creamy queso blanco, refried beans, pickled jalapeños, fresh cilantro and a lime wedge.

Location: Winners Club

FC Dallas Buffalo Roasted Cauliflower Bowl

Buffalo Roasted Cauliflower Bowl

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with sharp cheddar, spiced chickpeas, fire-roasted corn, pickled jalapeños, fresh cilantro and house-made ranch.

Location: Winners Club

FC Dallas Key Lime Parfait

Key Lime Pie Parfait

Key West Key lime cheesecake with graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream.

Location: Winners Club

FAN FAVORITES RETURNING FOR THE 2024 MLS SEASON:

The Monster Taco

Famous and scrumptious, one pound of barbacoa, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce inside a crispy fried flour shell.

Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas

Parmesan Truffle Fries

A classic match-day favorite featuring crispy fried russet potatoes with parmesan and truffle oil.

Location: Burgers & More

Chicken Tenders

Crispy fried chicken breast tenders with plenty of ketchup or honey mustard sauce for dipping.

Location: Burgers & More

The Classic FC Dallas Cheeseburger

Griddle-grilled beef greatness topped with cheese and garden-fresh lettuce, tomato and onion on a fresh-baked sesame bun.

Location: Burgers & More

Casa M Elote

Fresh corn on the cob featuring Casa M Kick Start seasoning, smothered in cotija and chipotle mayo, topped with hot sauce and fresh cilantro, served with a fresh lime wedge.

Location: Tex-Mex Q

Vegan Tenders

Crispy plant-based chicken tenders with house made vegan honey mustard dipping sauce.

Location: Burgers & More

XL Ice Cream Sandwich

Eighteen ounces of vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two Texas-sized homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas

Fresh Fruit Pineapple Bowl

Fresh fruit served inside of a halved pineapple.

Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas

Funnel Fries with Cherry Sauce

Fresh twist on the beloved classic funnel cake with fresh fried funnel cake sticks, topped with powdered sugar and sweet cherry dipping sauce.

Location: Burgers & More

The new items will be available when FC Dallas begins its 29th MLS season against San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium in a match presented by Children’s Health on Saturday, February 24.