FC Dallas earns hard-fought road point in draw against St. Louis CITY SC

What to Know FC Dallas ended a four-game losing streak with a 0-0 draw in St. Louis.

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes finished the match with seven saves.

FC Dallas returns home to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Maarten Paes saved seven shots for FC Dallas and Roman Bürki notched five for St. Louis City as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Dallas (1-4-1) played without a couple of key players on offense — Asier Illarreamendi and Jesús Ferreira, who are both out with muscle injuries. The tie ends a four-match losing streak that tied a club record.

“It isn’t easy to play on the road, We knew we were going to suffer in St. Louis, but we suffered a bit more than we would have liked. We couldn’t manage Aziel Jackson’s movements, he created a lot of danger," said FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez. "Despite all this, we adapted and adjusted and we take this point back to Dallas, ended the four-game losing streak and kept the first clean sheet of the 2024 season.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

St. Louis City (1-1-5) has four ties and a loss in its last five matches.

The two clubs split two matches last season, the first for St. Louis City, with both winning at home.

St. Louis City is 1-0-3 at home this season and has just one loss in its last 10 matches there.

Dallas came into the match having yielded 10 goals through its first five outings.

“We had the will to fight today. Some guys left the pitch with a cramp and that's a good sign because they gave their all. I can't wait to be at home again after two away games," said goalkeeper Maaren Paes. "We're looking forward to Seattle at home and we want to give the fans what they deserve and that is three points.”

Dallas returns home to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. St. Louis City will host Austin FC on Sunday.

A POINT ON THE ROAD

FC Dallas earned its first draw of the season, ending a four-game losing streak.

PUT UP FOR YOUR CITY

Defender Omar Gonzalez started his second match for FC Dallas in 2024. The Dallas native finished the night with 14 clearances and helped keep Dallas’ first clean sheet of the season.

“Getting a clean sheet tonight was extremely important, I know that Dallas was one of the best defensive teams for the past two years. Tonight we found some rhythm defensively, stopping St. Louis at home helps us gain motivation and bring that motivation next Saturday at home against Seattle,” Gonzalez said.

DEFEND YOUR NET

Maarten Paes made seven saves Saturday night. It is the first time Paes has made at least five saves in a match since facing the New York Red Bulls on March 10 (seven saves).

PASS AND DISTRIBUTE

The midfielder duo of Patrickson Delgado and Liam Fraser locked down the midfield tonight. Both players finished the match with eight passes in the final third. Additionally, Delgado led the team in chances created Saturday night with two.