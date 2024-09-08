Whitecaps keeper Yohei Takaoka, Dallas' Jimmy Maurer yield nothing in scoreless draw

Jimmy Maurer had four saves in his first start of the season for FC Dallas and Yohei Takaoka stopped two shots for the Vancouver Whitecaps as the two clubs battled to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Takaoka notched his sixth clean sheet of the season for Vancouver (12-8-6).

Maurer earned the 15th shutout of his career in his 62nd start for Dallas (9-12-7) since 2018.

Dallas improves to 3-7-6 on the road in a series it leads 11-9-9.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Seven of the Whitecaps 12 wins this season have come on the road.

I BELIEVE IN JIMMY MAURER

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer made his 2024 MLS regular season debut tonight. Maurer made four saves throughout tonight's match. Maurer finished the match with a chance created. Maurer obtained his first clean sheet since August 7, 2021 in FC Dallas’ 2-0 win over Austin FC.

“Top. We tied tonight’s match because of Jimmy," said Interim head coach Peter Luccin about Maurer's debut. "He is a player with a lot of experience and quality. I am very happy with his performance.”

JESÚS GETS THE START

Forward Jesús Ferreira made his first start for FC Dallas since June 22. The Homegrown played 61 minutes and contributed with 16 completed passes including one key pass. This is the first start for an FC Dallas Homegrown since Dante Sealy started versus Sporting Kansas City on July 7.

RECORD VERSUS VANCOUVER

Following tonight's draw, Dallas earned its second consecutive draw in Vancouver since 2023. Versus Vancouver, Dallas is now 12-10-9 across all competitions and 11-10-9 in MLS regular season action.

"We need to have more offensive volume, play more balls from behind. We were too passive tonight so we have to work on this and get back to scoring," Luccin said.

UP NEXT: HEADING TO THE BEEHIVE STATE

FC Dallas visits Real Salt Lake on Sept. 18 from America First Field. The match will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. CT.