College Football

Fans and coaches react to SMU securing bid to College Football Playoff

The Mustangs earned the 11-seed in the hunt for the national championship during Sunday's selection show

By NBCDFW Staff

Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; The mascot for the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In Dallas, Christmas came early on Sunday for SMU football fans.

“SMU baby, all the way, the Mustangs are hitting it on all the right levels,” said fan Steve Bloberger.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

SMU fans and coaches are reacting to the Mustangs’ selection to the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

The 11-2 Mustangs shocked the college football world – and some supporters – by securing the 11th seed in the College Football Playoff, leapfrogging an Alabama team that didn’t make their conference championship game.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“Absolutely shocked, because I think that Alabama has such a presence that they’re almost always going to be considered,” said Bloberger. “So I’m so happy for SMU that they notched over Alabama.”

After losing the ACC Championship game on a field goal at the buzzer on Saturday night, SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee called on the playoff selection committee to give the Pony Express a chance.

Now, they’ve got one.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Lewisville 1 hour ago

Lewisville ISD expected to decide fate of five elementary schools Monday night

Kaufman County 7 hours ago

Terrell Police mourn death of K-9 Officer

“For the committee to honor that and reward that and not penalize our team for playing in a conference championship game and competing the way we did, I think it’s a big deal for college football,” said Lashlee.

The Mustangs are set to take on the #6 seed Penn State in Happy Valley on December 21.

Team leaders say they’ll be ready for the road test.

“We’re excited to be in the field, there’s 12 teams competing for a national championship and we’re one of them,” said Lashlee.

For now, SMU fans get to keep celebrating as this dream season stays alive. “They worked so hard for this, so thrilled for SMU, so proud of those players,” said Bloberger.

This article tagged under:

College FootballSMU
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us