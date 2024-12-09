Fans and coaches react to SMU securing bid to College Football Playoff

In Dallas, Christmas came early on Sunday for SMU football fans.

“SMU baby, all the way, the Mustangs are hitting it on all the right levels,” said fan Steve Bloberger.

SMU fans and coaches are reacting to the Mustangs’ selection to the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

The 11-2 Mustangs shocked the college football world – and some supporters – by securing the 11th seed in the College Football Playoff, leapfrogging an Alabama team that didn’t make their conference championship game.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“Absolutely shocked, because I think that Alabama has such a presence that they’re almost always going to be considered,” said Bloberger. “So I’m so happy for SMU that they notched over Alabama.”

After losing the ACC Championship game on a field goal at the buzzer on Saturday night, SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee called on the playoff selection committee to give the Pony Express a chance.

Now, they’ve got one.

“For the committee to honor that and reward that and not penalize our team for playing in a conference championship game and competing the way we did, I think it’s a big deal for college football,” said Lashlee.

The Mustangs are set to take on the #6 seed Penn State in Happy Valley on December 21.

Team leaders say they’ll be ready for the road test.

“We’re excited to be in the field, there’s 12 teams competing for a national championship and we’re one of them,” said Lashlee.

For now, SMU fans get to keep celebrating as this dream season stays alive. “They worked so hard for this, so thrilled for SMU, so proud of those players,” said Bloberger.