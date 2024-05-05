Formula 1's highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix proved to be a success at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

After an exciting battle, McLaren's British driver Lando Norris secured his first-ever win in Formula 1.

An emotional Norris thanked his family and crew on team radio after he took the checkered flag. “I love you all. ... We did it!”

LANDO NORRIS IS A FORMULA 1 RACE WINNER!



LANDO NORRIS IS A FORMULA 1 RACE WINNER!

LANDO WINS THE #MIAMIGP!!! 🧡

Max Verstappen started the race from the first position and managed to maintain his lead initially. However, a safety car intervention in the middle of the race allowed Lando Norris to overtake Verstappen and take the lead. When the race resumed, Verstappen was unable to catch up to Norris, who drove away to win the race.

Despite the internal issues and problems faced by his team, Verstappen has been ruling the world of Formula 1 for the past two seasons. In this race, he finished second, while Charles Leclerc from Ferrari secured the third spot on the podium.

Sunday held the main event -- with the race starting at 4:00 p.m.

Over 275,000 attended the sold-out race weekend, with Donald Trump and other celebrities mingling with fans in the paddock.

Race results

POS NO DRIVER CAR LAPS TIME/RETIRED PTS 1 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 57 1:30:49.876 25 2 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 57 +7.612s 18 3 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 57 +9.920s 15 4 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 57 +11.407s 12 5 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 57 +14.650s 10 6 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 57 +16.585s 8 7 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB HONDA RBPT 57 +26.185s 6 8 63 George Russell MERCEDES 57 +34.789s 4 9 14 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 57 +37.107s 2 10 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 57 +39.746s 1 11 27 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 57 +40.789s 0 12 10 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 57 +44.958s 0 13 81 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN MERCEDES 57 +49.756s 0 14 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK SAUBER FERRARI 57 +49.979s 0 15 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB HONDA RBPT 57 +50.956s 0 16 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK SAUBER FERRARI 57 +52.356s 0 17 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 57 +55.173s 0 18 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 57 +64.683s 0 19 23 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 57 +76.091s 0 NC 2 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 27 DNF 0 Source: Formula 1 website

Sunday's starting grid

POS NO DRIVER CAR Q1 Q2 Q3 LAPS 1 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:27.689 1:27.566 1:27.241 18 2 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:28.081 1:27.533 1:27.382 21 3 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:27.937 1:27.941 1:27.455 21 4 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:27.772 1:27.839 1:27.460 18 5 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:27.913 1:27.871 1:27.594 21 6 81 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:28.032 1:27.721 1:27.675 19 7 63 George Russell MERCEDES 1:28.159 1:28.095 1:28.067 21 8 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:28.167 1:27.697 1:28.107 21 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 1:28.383 1:28.200 1:28.146 21 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB HONDA RBPT 1:28.324 1:28.167 1:28.192 21 11 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:28.177 1:28.222 15 12 10 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 1:27.976 1:28.324 15 13 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 1:28.209 1:28.371 15 14 23 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:28.343 1:28.413 15 15 14 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:28.453 1:28.427 15 16 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK SAUBER FERRARI 1:28.463 6 17 2 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:28.487 8 18 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB HONDA RBPT 1:28.617 9 19 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:28.619 9 20 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK SAUBER FERRARI 1:28.824 9 Source: Formula 1 website

Saturday's recap

Although Saturday was not the main event, many were there -- while others tuned in -- for the Sprint Race and qualifying session for Sunday's big race.

An F1 Sprint Race is a shorter race with more intensity. This provides Grand Prix attendees with additional entertainment included in their weekend ticket and gives drivers a chance to earn valuable points.

A few hours later was the qualifying session ahead of race day. Qualifying for Sunday ran from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Sprint Race results

POS NO DRIVER CAR LAPS TIME/RETIRED PTS 1 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 19 31:31.383 8 2 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 19 +3.371s 7 3 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 19 +5.095s 6 4 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB HONDA RBPT 19 +14.971s 5 5 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 19 +15.222s 4 6 81 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN MERCEDES 19 +15.750s 3 7 27 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 19 +22.054s 2 8 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB HONDA RBPT 19 +29.816s 1 9 10 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 19 +31.880s 0 10 2 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 19 +34.355s 0 11 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK SAUBER FERRARI 19 +35.078s 0 12 63 George Russell MERCEDES 19 +35.755s 0 13 23 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 19 +36.086s 0 14 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK SAUBER FERRARI 19 +36.892s 0 15 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 19 +37.740s 0 16 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 19 +49.347s 0 17 14 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 19 +59.409s 0 18 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 19 +66.303s 0 NC 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1 +0 lap 0 NC 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 0 +0 lap 0 Source: Formula 1 website

South Florida native and Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant secured the 10th spot in the Sprint Race.

Qualifying results

POS NO DRIVER CAR 1 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 2 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 3 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 4 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 5 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 6 81 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN MERCEDES 7 63 George Russell MERCEDES 8 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB HONDA RBPT

