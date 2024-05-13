Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Preakness Stakes

The chase for the Triple Crown is making its second stop.

The 2024 Preakness Stakes is approaching, and all eyes will be on Mystik Dan after he won the Kentucky Derby with a photo finish.

Will Mystik Dan get another victory and set himself up for a potential Triple Crown run at the Belmont Stakes? Or will another horse take home the top prize at the Preakness?

Here is everything to know ahead of this year’s Preakness Stakes and how to watch the action on NBC and Peacock.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

What is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is an annual horse race and the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. The race itself is 1 3/16 miles.

The 2024 Preakness Stakes is the 149th iteration and will feature nine races throughout the day.

Where is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is held annually at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The venue can accommodate around 110,000 people on Preakness Day.

2024 Preakness Stakes schedule

The Black-Eyed Susan kicks off the weekend action on Friday, May 17, ahead of Preakness Day on Saturday, May 18.

The post time for the first Preakness Day race is 10:30 a.m. ET on May 18, with a full slate of action ahead of the main event at 6:50 p.m. ET.

The full Preakness Day schedule is available here.

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes

NBC’s live coverage of the Preakness Stakes begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 18. CNBC and Peacock will have live Preakness Day coverage from 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET.

Viewers can stream Preakness Day coverage on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Peacock will also have Black-Eyed Susan coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 17.

Will Mystik Dan race in the Preakness Stakes?

Mystik Dan, the 2024 Kentucky Derby winner, will look to get one step closer to winning horse racing’s Triple Crown by racing in the Preakness Stakes. Trainer Kenny McPeek announced the decision on Saturday.

2024 Preakness Stakes horses

Mystik Dan may be the horse to watch in the 2024 Preakness, but he isn't the favorite.

Renowned trainer Bob Baffert was not able to enter a horse into the Kentucky Derby this year, but he will be back for the Preakness with two horses. Muth is the 11-10 favorite to win at Pimlico, while Imagination is listed at 5-1.

Mugatu Uncle Heavy Catching Freedom Muth Mystik Dan Seize The Grey Just Steel Tuscan Gold Imagination

2024 Preakness Stakes prize money

The total purse for the 2024 Preakness Stakes is $2 million.

The Belmont Stakes also has a $2 million purse, while the Kentucky Derby's is set at $5 million.