Damar Hamlin honored before Bills-Patriots game in Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just six days after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, the Buffalo Bills are back in action.

The 24-year-old safety was honored with a number of touching tributes before Sunday’s Bills-Patriots game in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Players, coaches and fans all paid tribute to Hamlin, whose condition has vastly improved throughout the week. He had his breathing tube removed overnight Thursday before speaking with teammates and coaches Friday morning via FaceTime.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Bills had to quickly turn their attention to the regular season finale against the Patriots, but that didn’t stop them from paying respect pregame. Hamlin kicked things off Sunday morning with a message to his team on Twitter:

GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! 🫶🏾3️⃣ let’s go @BuffaloBills ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XgA7S3Bpvn — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

In Buffalo, it all started with players arriving at the stadium. Josh Allen wore a “3” hat and sweater while walking in. Several other players followed suit, and Hamlin thanked his quarterback for the support.

Josh Allen is in the building#NEvsBUF pic.twitter.com/7V3XHzVX9y — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 8, 2023

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was on site, too, rocking a blue “3” hat.

Roger Goodell in a Damar Hamlin #3 hat signing for a fan.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gbJX3z6yd5 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 8, 2023

In the locker room, the Bills hung Hamlin’s jersey and players received their custom hats and shirts for their teammate.

Both teams took the field in “Love for Damar” shirts during warm-ups.

Lots of #LoveForDamar out in Buffalo today 💙 pic.twitter.com/Xem58tNQgw — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 8, 2023

The Patriots showing love to Damar Hamlin ahead of this afternoon's game#ForDamar pic.twitter.com/qMyJzsklbo — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 8, 2023

On the field, the “3” for the 30-yard line was outlined in the Bills’ blue team color and players had a "3" patch on their jerseys.

A "3" is painted and outlined in Blue on the field @HighmarkStadm to show support for injured #Bills player Damar Hamlin (3) prior to playing the #Patriots pic.twitter.com/lmnYLoyPPo — Harry Scull Jr (@hsjrphoto) January 8, 2023

Just before kickoff, there was a tribute with flags, loud cheers, a nod to the Bills' first responders and a moment of silence.

The #Bills introduced as a team. Stay for the end. Look at the flags. pic.twitter.com/8lKe74puoJ — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 8, 2023

Cheers are of course so loud it’s hard to hear, but the Buffalo Bills medical personnel & athletic training staff are recognized pregame: pic.twitter.com/uOrHzze4XF — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) January 8, 2023

Fans did their part prior to the game, too. NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported that tailgaters everywhere had Hamlin jerseys and massive get-well cards. One fan was even spotted in a Tee Higgins jersey, showing support for the Bengals receiver who collided with Hamlin before the collapse, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein.

There are 3s everywhere here in Orchard Park. Have seen a number of Damar Hamlin jerseys already. Fans signing poster-sized get-well soon cards for Hamlin as they tailgate. pic.twitter.com/IGvBGeP80y — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 8, 2023

With a little over 2 hours until Patriots-Bills kickoff, Damar Hamlin & his number 3 are everywhere. Tailgaters showing support through prayer boards & “3” patches. At least one tailgater sporting a Tee Higgins jersey, in nod to Bengals WR whom Damar tackled just before collapse. pic.twitter.com/pf0Kgjo0cC — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 8, 2023

Just a few of many signs of support for Damar Hamlin and first responders here at Highmark Stadium. #Bills pic.twitter.com/k4xKiIZZNW — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 8, 2023

When the tributes for Hamlin were announced earlier this week, Bills general manager Brandon Beane called for a “celebration of life” – and that’s exactly what Sunday was.